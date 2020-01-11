Knoxville Police host free child safety seat checkpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Police Department is holding a Child Safety Seat Checkpoint at, 917 East Fifth Avenue. That’s near the Knox Area Transit Depot.

The department will conduct the free checkpoint from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

During the Checkpoint, child car seats will be checked by a certified car seat technician. The technicians will provide instruction and demonstrate the correct way to install your child’s car seat.

Additional dates are:

Saturday, February 8th 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Saturday, March 14th 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Saturday, April 11th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Saturday, May 9th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.