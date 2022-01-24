KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A replacement blood drive for a 7-year-old Knoxville boy who is battling cancer again is happening at the Knoxville Police Department headquarters Friday. A MEDIC Regional Blood Center bus will be parked at the police station on Howard Baker Jr. Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The boy, Noah Sileno, also known as “Baby Noah,” is fighting his second battle with cancer after beating it the first time in 2018; he was first diagnosed at 3 years old and was in remission with chemotherapy treatments up until fall 2021, when he relapsed. He initially was battling B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has received blood transfusions as part of his extensive treatments. KPD says blood that is donated during Friday’s event will go toward credits for Noah’s future blood transfusions.

Noah turned 7 years old in December 2021. His family has launched multiple blood drive campaigns and the Noah Nation Foundation for pajama and sewing supplies to help other children battling cancer.

“Noah will be a cancer survivor again one day,” his family states in multiple social media posts on his Saving Baby Noah from B cell ALL Facebook page.

The replacement blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. The MEDIC mobile bus will be located in the front parking lot of KPD headquarters at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue. Prior to the day of the event, appointments to donate can be made online here.

Walk-ins on the day of the event are welcome, but preference is given to those with appointments. If you choose to donate on behalf of Noah, please let the MEDIC staff know that your donation is going to Noah.