Knoxville Police identifies 2 victims in deadly motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the two victims who died after a motorcycle crash along Kingston Pike on Saturday.

According to KPD, the victims were identified as Samuel Bennett, 27 of West Virginia, and Kerby Langford, 46 of Knoxville. KPD said no charges were expected to be filed in relation to the crash as of Monday morning.

KPD had reported over the weekend its officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike near Market Place Boulevard involving a SUV and a motorcycle at around 8 p.m. Saturday. Evidence and witness statements suggested at the time that the motorcycle struck the SUV, throwing the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead; the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.