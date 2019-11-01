Knoxville police identify man killed in single-vehicle crash Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

51-year-old Adrian Jones, of Knoxville, was killed Thursday when his car left the road and struck a utility pole at the corner of Middlebrook Pike at Lonas Drive. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m.

Jones was transported to the UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.