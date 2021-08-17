Knoxville Police identify motorcyclist killed in Merchant Drive crash

Knoxville Police respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Merchant Drive at Merchants Center Boulevard Saturday, August 14. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has confirmed that the victim in a serious crash on Merchants Drive on Saturday, August 14 has died.

Officers responded to a serious crash on Merchant Drive at Merchants Center Boulevard just before noon. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes while crews cleared the scene.

The department confirmed Tuesday that 62-year-old James Davis, of Knoxville, was killed in the crash. A preliminary investigation determined a motorcycle driven by Davis was traveling westbound on Merchant Drive when an SUV rear-ended the motorcycle and struck him. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.