KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson has released the identity of the pedestrian struck and killed on I-40 Friday afternoon.

Edward William Abrams, 49 of Knoxville was hit and killed on I-40 East near the Papermill exit. Police are still working to learn why Abrams ran into the roadway.

Officers responded to I-40 East just past Papermill Drive around 3 p.m. Friday. The crash shut down all but one lane of eastbound I-40 in the area as emergency crews responded to the area, causing traffic to back up for several miles during rush hour.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a man ran into the road for reasons that remain unknown at this time and was subsequently struck by a tractor-trailer traveling east on I-40. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,” KPD communications manager Scott Erland said Friday following the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Crash Reconstruction investigators are leading the investigation.