Knoxville Police identify repeat violators of alcohol curfew, may file complaint with Beer Board

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Six citations for alcohol curfew violations were issued by Knoxville Police Department issued during the first weekend of December, and police say several of those businesses have violated the curfew three times.

Billiards and Brews on Unicorn Drive, Paul’s Oasis on Kingston Pike and Backdoor Tavern on Kingston Pike were cited on Saturday, December 4. Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis were cited again on Sunday, December 5. Buckethead Tavern on Ray Mears Boulevard was also cited on Sunday.

Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis have now received three citations each for violation of the curfew, according to police. A KPD spokesperson said the City Law Department is assessing whether to file a noncompliance complaint on the businesses based on allegations made in the citations.

If a complaint is filed, a hearing with a Beer Board hearing officer will be scheduled. The Knoxville City Council approved an ordinance in November that if businesses don’t comply with COVID-19 guidelines/rules they could lose their beer permits.

Knox County’s Board of Health approved tighter COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and bars during its special called meeting in November, including a 10 p.m. curfew for dine-in service at bars and restaurants.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation last week limiting some social gatherings to 10 people, including gatherings of more than 10 people within the same 360 square-foot space if the area is entirely or partially within 30 feet of any restaurant, club, or business allowing on-site alcohol consumption. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

Erland reiterated that most businesses visited during compliance checks were in line with the rule.