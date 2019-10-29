Knoxville police identify victim killed in single-car crash near Turkey Creek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash near the Turkey Creek shopping center in West Knox County.

Carl Nielsen, 63, of Knoxville was killed Monday, Oct. 28 in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Parkside Drive near Glade Drive. Officers found a single vehicle had left the roadway, flipped and came to a rest after hitting another parked vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

KPD saying a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Parkside Drive when it struck the curb in front of the Grayson Mini dealership, which sent it out of control and across Parkside Drive. The vehicle then struck the curb on the eastbound side of Parkside and began to flip over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene.