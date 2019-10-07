Knoxville Police identify victim of fatal single-vehicle crash on Prosser Road

The Knoxville Police Department has identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday.
Brian Brock, 39, was killed Friday evening when his car went off the road, traveled up a small embankment and struck a utility pole while he was traveling north on Prosser Road.
Brock was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
