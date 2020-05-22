Live Now
Knoxville police increasing road patrols ahead of Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting Friday, the Knoxville Police Department says it will be saturating the roadways with added enforcement for the Memorial Day weekend.

KPD said this is in an effort to combat reckless and impaired driving.

They’re reminding everyone to slow down and not to drive while under the influence.

