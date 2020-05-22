Knoxville police increasing road patrols ahead of Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting Friday, the Knoxville Police Department says it will be saturating the roadways with added enforcement for the Memorial Day weekend.
KPD said this is in an effort to combat reckless and impaired driving.
They’re reminding everyone to slow down and not to drive while under the influence.
- Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial ride still going on as scheduled
- Flags to be placed on East TN State Veterans Cemetary graves ahead of Memorial Day
- Brothers fighting on COVID-19 front lines as nurses face potential deportation
- BEATING THE VIRUS: Daughter contracts COVID-19 after saying final farewell to father
- Off-duty Nashville officer shot near Ashland City; Gunman dead after pursuit on I-440