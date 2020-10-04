Knoxville Police investigate shooting near Montgomery Village that sent man to hospital

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person was sent to the hospital Saturday night following a shooting near Montgomery Village.

KPD says that the a man was found suffering from a single non-life threatening gunshot wound on Joe Lewis Road.

Police say that the man was outside in the parking lot when a white Chevy Impala drove by and shot at them for an unknown reason before leaving the area.

The victim was transported by EMS to UT Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to be treated and released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.