Knoxville police investigating after 12 catalytic converters stolen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a series of car part thefts.

KPD investigators are working to identify multiple suspects who stole 12 catalytic converters from six vehicles at National Tire Wholesale on Third Creek Road. The thefts took place sometime after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

The suspects fled the scene in what appears to be a white Buick LeSabre.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspects, you’re asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter