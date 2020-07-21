Knoxville police investigating after 12 catalytic converters stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in a series of car part thefts.

KPD investigators are working to identify multiple suspects who stole 12 catalytic converters from six vehicles at National Tire Wholesale on Third Creek Road. The thefts took place sometime after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

The suspects fled the scene in what appears to be a white Buick LeSabre.

KPD investigators are working to identify the suspects from a theft that occurred at the National Tire Wholesale located on Third Creek Rd. The pictured suspects stole 12 catalytic converters from 6 vehicles sometime after 5pm on 7/17 and fled the scene in the pictured vehicle. pic.twitter.com/uPq2DL5VdS — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 21, 2020

If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspects, you’re asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.