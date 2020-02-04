Knoxville police investigating after body found in alley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered early Tuesday.

KPD officers responded to an alley between Iredell Avenue and Pickett Avenue near Boyd Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, where a deceased female was located.

Investigators with the KPD Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and are in the early stages of their investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.