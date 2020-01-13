Knoxville police investigating after dog thrown off Alcoa Highway overpass

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A dog is recovering after being thrown off a highway overpass in Knoxville as police search for information on the perpetrator.

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect after a dog was thrown off the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park around 3 a.m. Monday.

Officers were in the area at the time of the incident and quickly transported it to the University of Tennessee veterinarian facility. She is expected to live and be transferred to Young-Williams Animal Center.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or the Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter