Knoxville Police investigating after man found fatally shot in crashed car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast Knoxville early Monday morning.

Knoxville Police officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot B of the Lonsdale Homes on Texas Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, a male gunshot victim was found inside of a Chrysler 300 that had wrecked into a parked Ford Expedition in the parking lot.

A witness stated that a black male wearing red shorts and a white shirt fled from the vehicle prior to officer arrival.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.