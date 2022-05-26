KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot on Old Weisgarber Road.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, KPD officers found a man who had been shot at least one time in the area of the 1300 block of Old Weisgarber Road. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center with injuries police say are not life-threatening.

Police report the victim and a witness were riding motorized skateboards on Old Weisgarber when a car pulled up. The occupants then got out of the car and shot the victim following a possible attempted robbery according to a KPD spokesperson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165 or texting **TIPS.