Knoxville police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital in personal vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after an apparent shooting victim in critical condition arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

KPD officers responded to the UT Medical Center for a shooting victim that had arrived via a personal vehicle at approximately 3:22 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, a 33-year-old male, was rushed into emergency surgery in critical condition.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is following up on leads and the investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the circumstances of the incident, they are asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.