Knoxville police investigating after shots fired at woman’s car multiple times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a woman’s car was shot multiple times early Saturday.

KPD officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 6700 block of Ellesmere Drive around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers made contact was made with the victim, a 29-year-old female, at her residence at the 6600 block of Trousdale Road. The victim was unharmed in the incident but stated she was making her way home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at her vehicle while she was driving on Wexford Lane.

Upon investigation, officers observed multiple bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle and discovered multiple spent shell casings in the area.

The incident is currently under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. The report number for the incident is 19-044465. You can contact KPD’s crime hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.