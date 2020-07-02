Knoxville Police investigating after two hospitalized in shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after two people were hospitalized with severe injuries in a shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting at Divide Street and Savoy Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three juvenile victims were located at the scene. Two were transported to UT Medical Center for treatment for gunshots wounds and the third suffered minor abrasions, according to a KPD release.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Based on the preliminary investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, the three juvenile victims were attempting to make a prearranged sale when the two male suspects brandished firearms in an attempted robbery, began shooting and fled the scene on foot.

The investigation remains ongoing.