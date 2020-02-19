Knoxville police investigating after woman’s car window shattered with bat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a woman’s car window was shattered with a baseball bat while she was inside.

Knoxville police say the incident happened Thursday, Feb. 13 while the woman was stopped at Whittle Springs Road near Washington Pike.

The victim said a man she did not know approached her vehicle and shattered the passenger side door window and mirror with a baseball bat before leaving the scene.

There are no reports of injuries and again the investigation is ongoing.