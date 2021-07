KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing a catalytic converter off someone’s vehicle on Governor John Sevier Highway on July 16.

Knoxville Police say he appeared to be driving a Nissan Altima. The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle are pictured below.

Have any information? You’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.