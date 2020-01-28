Knoxville police investigating another theft at Ulta Beauty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are investigating another theft at the Ulta Beauty store on Papermill Drive.
We’ve reported several crimes there over the last few months.
PREVIOUS: KPD searching for suspects in pair of thefts at Ulta Beauty
Police are now working to identify the person in this picture.
PREVIOUS: KPD asking for more info on thefts at Ulta Beauty
If you have any information, you are asked to call KPD crime hotline at 865-215-7212.
