KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot in his apartment on Sunday, Feb 6.

At 6:45 p.m., KPD responded to a reported shooting on at 110 Brentway Circle. Once on scene, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to UT Medical Center and police say his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. ​

According to a police spokesperson, officers were told five to six men forced their way into the apartment, threatened the victim and shot him before fleeing. At this time, investigators believe this was a targeted incident. No suspects are in custody but KPD is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone