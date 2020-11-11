Knoxville Police investigating armed carjacking in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding those responsible for an armed carjacking in West Knoxville.

It happened in the 3300 block of Lake Brook Boulevard, just of Middlebrook Pike, around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the suspect is a black male in his late 20s. Additional descriptive details were not available.

The victim told investigators he had just parked his dark green Honda HRV when he was approached by a male who displayed a handgun and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect fled in the stolen vehicle toward Middlebrook Pike. An older model red Honda fled the scene at the same time, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.