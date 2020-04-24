Breaking News
Knoxville police investigating death at apartment complex after receiving tip

Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A death investigation is underway by Knoxville police after a deceased female was discovered in an apartment early Friday.

The body of a deceased female was discovered in an apartment off of Ridgebrook Lane on Friday. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Officers received secondhand information that a woman was deceased inside of a residence of an apartment complex on at Ridgebrook Lane around 7 a.m. Friday.

Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants inside the apartment and observed a male subject inside who initially refused to leave. The subject complied and exited the residence just before 9 a.m. after negotiators were brought to the scene. The subject was transported to the Public Safety Building for questioning.

KPD Violent Crime investigators and crime lab personnel are investigating. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

