Knoxville police investigating double homicide after two people found dead from gunshots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed early Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of E. 5th Avenue for a report of a shooting with a victim lying in the roadway around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A male victim was found in the street and a female victim was found inside the residence in the 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Both victims were pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators are investigating. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

The identity of the victims is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.