Knoxville Police investigating fatal shooting near Austin-East Magnet High School

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal East Knoxville shooting near the campus of Austin-East Magnet High School.

Officers responded to the 400 block of S. Hembree Street in reference to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Monday. A male victim was found outside of a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers responded to the area less than half a mile from Austin-East Magnet High School, a community still recovering from the death of student Anthony Thompson Jr. in an officer-involved shooting inside the school.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter