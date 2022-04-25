KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was taken into custody Sunday following his release from the hospital in connection to a pair of shooting investigations, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police responded to a 2980 Sevier Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday where victims told officers that their car was chased and shot at by another car, causing them to crash into a utility pole. One victim identified the suspect as Joe McCaleb, who they had encountered at a nearby gas station before being followed.

The victim’s car was hit by at least one shot and crashed while attempting to flee the suspect. A responding officer was told by an unknown witness that the suspect had parked across the street and was still present when police arrived but the victims of the shooting refused to identify him, claiming the suspect’s vehicle was a different color.

The suspect was not arrested and then later left.

Several hours later, Officers responded to I-275 at Woodland Ave for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a crashed car in the northbound lanes of I-275 that had been hit by multiple gunshots.

Officers found a car matching the description from the Sevier Avenue shooting with several bullet holes in it. The victim had run from the scene before officers’ arrival but was dropped off at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center a short time later in a personal vehicle, KPD said.

A KPD spokesperson said Monday that 20-year-old Joe McCaleb of Knoxville was arrested following his release from the hospital. McCaleb was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Hamilton County.

McCaleb was treated for non-life threatening injuries stemming from the shooting on I-275 that led to the crash. A KPD incident report states that investigators believe the incident are related and the shootings are under investigation by the KPD Major Crimes Unit.