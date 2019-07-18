Knoxville police investigating officer misconduct claims

The city of Knoxville is responding to allegations of police misconduct.

City officials will address the allegations at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The city saying that those allegations include misconduct by a small number of officer and a formal complaint that a sergeant made inappropriate comments. The complaint alleges his actions were not properly addressed by his superiors.

We’re told that the matter is under investigation by KPD’s internal affairs unit.

Mayor Madeline Rogero and police chief Eve Thomas are set to speak this afternoon at 3 p.m. The city says they won’t be able to comment on the specific allegations but will announce immediate steps being taken.

We will stream that news conference live at wate.com, Facebook live and bring you complete coverage Thursday evening.