Knoxville police investigating overnight shooting on Merchants Drive

Knoxville police are investigating after one person was hospitalized in an overnight shooting on Merchants Drive.

KPD officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Merchants Drive just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the lower side of his back. He was transported to the UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been taken into custody as of Tuesday morning. The shooting is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.