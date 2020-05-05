Knoxville police investigating pedestrian hit by vehicle near Cherokee Farms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville police dispatch confirmed units are responding to a pedestrian struck on Alcoa Highway early Tuesday morning.
Dispatch said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Alcoa Highway near Cherokee Farms around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. No other details were immediately available.
Just after 6 a.m., KPD confirmed they are responding to a serious wreck on Alcoa Highway at Performance Way.
A WATE 6 On Your Side camera crew is in route to the scene. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
