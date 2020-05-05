Knoxville police investigating pedestrian hit by vehicle near Cherokee Farms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville police dispatch confirmed units are responding to a pedestrian struck on Alcoa Highway early Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Alcoa Highway near Cherokee Farms around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. No other details were immediately available.

Just after 6 a.m., KPD confirmed they are responding to a serious wreck on Alcoa Highway at Performance Way.

KPD Traffic Alert: Officers are on the scene of a serious wreck on Alcoa Highway at Performance Way. Seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/EgCve7MUkR — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 5, 2020

A WATE 6 On Your Side camera crew is in route to the scene. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.