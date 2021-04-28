Knoxville Police investigating property theft at Yassin’s Falafel House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police investigators are trying to identify the people seen stealing from one of the city’s most beloved restaurants.

Investigators said two suspects stole property from the Yassin’s Falafel House on North Peters Road on Monday, April 26. Police said one male and one female suspect stole property from the back of the restaurant.

The suspects were seen on security footage driving a dark blue, early 80’s model Chevrolet pickup truck.







If you have any information, you’re asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.