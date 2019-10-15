Knoxville police investigating shooting at Holston Oaks apartments

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one just before noon Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Holston Oaks Apartment Complex located at 1930 Natchez Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene but were unable to locate a victim. A few minutes later, a male victim arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Facility with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was brought to the hospital by a personal vehicle and was identified as the victim from the shooting at Holston Oaks. The victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

An investigation is underway into the shooting.

