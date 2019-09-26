Knoxville police investigating two overnight shooting incidents

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday night.

KPD officers responded to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when a 16-year-old female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right bicep. Witnesses stated the shooting occurred somewhere on E. Fifth Avenue. but there were no further details provided.

Officers also responded to an incident at Montgomery Village where a 51-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by four males with repeated punches and kicks. The victim was not hit by the gunfire but suffered facial injuries from the alleged attack.

No suspects are in custody for either incident at this time. Both incidents are being investigated by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.