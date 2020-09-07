Knoxville Police issue nearly 550 school zone traffic citations in first two weeks of class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police gave nearly 550 traffic citations and arrested three people during the first two weeks of the Knox County school year.
Following the first week that saw 300 citations and two arrests, Knoxville Police gave out 241 citations in and around schools from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. They also made one arrest.
In a post on Twitter KPD asked that drivers continue to drive safely through school zones.
“Each of us has a responsibility to keep kids safe,” the tweet said.
