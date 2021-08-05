Knoxville Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office increasing school zone patrols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the start of Knox County Schools academic year, both the Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office will begin enhanced enforcement of school-zone traffic laws. Officers will be patrolling school zones during drop-off and dismissal to prevent speeding, reckless driving and distracted driving, and to look out for drivers who fail to stop for school buses.

“Traffic safety around our school buildings is an essential part of protecting our students and employees,” said Jason Periard, Chief of the KCS Security Division. “I am grateful for the work of our law enforcement partners to make sure that motorists are driving safely and obeying all applicable traffic laws.”

Drivers should be aware of lower speed limits in school zones, and the laws regarding school buses that are loading or unloading students. On a two-lane and a multi-lane road, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop when a bus is unloading. While on a divided highway, vehicles behind the bus must stop while vehicles traveling in the opposite direction should proceed with caution.

“It’s important to know the rules of the road when it comes to bus safety,” said Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas. “Make sure to look out for buses that are picking up or dropping off students, and remember that students may not be paying attention to their surroundings.”

“School traffic laws are designed to protect our children,” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler. “As a new school year begins, I would ask all drivers to slow down in school zones. The extra time it takes to drive safely is a small price to pay for the safety and well-being of our children.”