Knoxville police: Man killed after he was shot in a home on Dutch Valley Drive

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man is dead after he was shot inside a home Sunday night on Dutch Valley Drive, according to Knoxville police.

It happened in the 1500 block of Dutch Valley Drive around 7:50 p.m.

The victim was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Violent Crime investigators are in the preliminary stages of the investigatio.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

