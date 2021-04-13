Knoxville police officer wounded in shooting at Austin-East identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials have identified the Knoxville police officer who is recovering after being shot in the deadly altercation at Austin-East Magnet High School.

KPD confirmed Officer Adam Willson, a 20-year veteran of the department who currently serves as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East, is recovering after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound sustained while responding to an armed student at Austin-East High School Monday afternoon.

Officers located the suspect in a school bathroom after responding to a report of a possibly armed individual at Austin-East High School after 3 p.m. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the suspect fired shots as the officers entered the restroom, striking an officer. One officer returned fire.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as a student. The officer who was shot was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the officer was, “conscious and in good spirits” when she visited him at UT Medical Center late Monday.

I just spoke to @MayorKincannon about the shooting in the Austin East Community she was at the bedside of the officer who was shot at the scene. She says he's in good spirit Mayor said the officer says he rather this happen to him than someone else. @6News pic.twitter.com/qiHOlv3zWY — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) April 12, 2021

Willson was featured in a 2019 WATE piece describing the training Student Resource Officers complete.