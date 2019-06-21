Knoxville police, PARC to host neighborhood safety workshop in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department and the Police Advisory and Review Committee, or PARC, are hosting the second in a series of neighborhood safety workshops.

The groups say the workshops are designed to “inform residents about neighborhood-specific statistics and safety practices and how, through neighborhood groups or neighborhood watches, residents can partner with city departments to make neighborhoods safer.”

They will share crime statistics, updates on recent safety-related activities and ways residents can help and prevent crime.

This workshop will focus on South Knoxville. It will be held on Monday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at Woodlawn Christian Church, 4339 Woodlawn Pike.