Knoxville police participating in National Night Out 2019

The Knoxville Police Department will participate in National Night Out events on Tuesday, October 1 as part of a nationwide effort to strengthen the relationship between citizens and law enforcement.

The 36th annual National Night Out gives community members of all ages a peek inside the law enforcement world and authorities to build personal relationships with the communities they protect and serve.

Events will take place across the city with signs marking neighborhoods or houses where a National Night Out Event is taking place

Statewide, 51 cities take part in National Night Out. Cities recognize it on the first Tuesday in August or the first Tuesday in October.

To RSVP or if your group wants to sponsor an event, contact Officer John Morgan at jmorgan@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-1519.