KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the Christmas holiday quickly approaches, the Knoxville Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is partnering with the Knoxville Toys for Tots (Marine Toys for Tots Foundation) to collect toys for less fortunate children in the community.

The Public Safety Complex is serving as an official drop-off site for area residents. An official Toys for Tots box is located in the lobby of the Public Safety Complex at 1650 Huron Street.

If you wish to donate to Toys for Tots, bring a new, unwrapped toy and place it in the box during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The toy drive will run through Monday, December 11. Any toys collected during the drive will go directly to the less fortunate children in the region.

Click here for a complete list of toy drop-off sites in the East Tennessee area.