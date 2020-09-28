Knoxville Police pursuing vehicle after shooting on Broadway at Hall of Fame Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is engaged in a vehicle pursuit after responding to a shooting early Monday morning.

Knoxville Police responded to a shooting on Broadway at Hall of Fame Drive around 5:00 a.m. Monday. Officers are pursuing a single vehicle in connection to the shooting.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

