Knoxville Police pursuing vehicle after shooting on Broadway at Hall of Fame Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is engaged in a vehicle pursuit after responding to a shooting early Monday morning.
Knoxville Police responded to a shooting on Broadway at Hall of Fame Drive around 5:00 a.m. Monday. Officers are pursuing a single vehicle in connection to the shooting.
Details of the shooting were not immediately available.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
