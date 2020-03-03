Knoxville police recover vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured 4 people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New details in the search for the driver behind a hit and run that left four people injured.

Knoxville police say the car involved in the incident has now been found. Last Sunday, a car slammed into a group of four people around 3 a.m. in the parking lot off of Willow and South Central Streets near the Old City.

Witnesses told officers there was a fight before the suspect got in his car and drove through the parking lot quickly, hitting several parked cars and people standing nearby.

Police say the suspect got out of his car then started fighting with a different group of people before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

Knoxville police had previously described the vehicle as either a black Mazda or Infiniti with front-end damage.

Knoxville police say they found that vehicle and are still investigating the incident. No word yet on any arrests at this time.