Knoxville police release New Year’s arrest & citation figures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police have released its enforcement statistics for the New Year’s holiday.
KPD said from 4 p.m. on December 31 to 11:59 p.m. on January 1 there were 27 crashes and the department made 82 arrests.
Police said there were 7 DUI’s, 275 citations and 113 warning citations.
