Knoxville police report decrease in crime through 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are reporting crime across the board in 2019 is down in comparison to this time last year.

The Knoxville Police Department shared these numbers on their Facebook page Tuesday.

‪KPD CRIME UPDATE: Based on a year-to-date comparison between 2018 and 2019, we are thrilled to share that crime is down… Posted by Knoxville Police Department – TN on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

In a year to date comparison, they say assaults in Knoxville are down 18 percent. Car thefts are down 16 percent and thefts from vehicles are down 15 percent. Aggravated assaults and burglaries are both down 12 percent.

Police added robberies are down 8 percent.

“We are thrilled to share that crime is down across the board in Knoxville compared to this time last year. If we keep working together as a community, we can continue making our city safer!” KPD wrote on Facebook.