Knoxville Police report fatal shooting on Brooks Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department said late Thursday officers responded to a reported shooting in East Knoxville where they found a gunshot wound victim pronounced dead at the scene.

In a release, KPD reported that around 5:42 p.m. on March 18, KPD officers responded to a shooting with victim in the 2900 block of Brooks Avenue. Arriving officers found an unresponsive male victim inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

KPD’S Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

The release went on to state there were no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.