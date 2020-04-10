Knoxville police say some crime rates down amid the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department says some crime has been down during the pandemic.

Data from the most recent crime report compiled by the crime analysis unit shows a 36 percent drop in total crime reported from March 30 to April 5 compared to that same seven-day period in 2019.

Over the 28-day period from March 9 through April 5, there was an 11 percent drop in that same time-span from last year.

We’re told the report notes a noticeable decrease in property crime including thefts and vandalism.

KPD says, on the other hand, there has been a noticeable increase in crimes like simple and aggravated assaults.