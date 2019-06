KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are asking for help to find a carjacking suspect.

Officers were called to the 8300 block of Kingston Pike around 8 a.m. Friday. They say the suspect stole the victim’s 2002 gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee tag 2B08M8, wallet and phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call (865) 215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.