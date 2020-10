KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old Saturday night.

Kaleb Robertson, 11, is 5’1″ and weighs 99 pounds. He was last seen near Montgomery Village in South Knoxville.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

If anyone sees him, call 911 immediately.