Knoxville police search for suspect in attempted carjacking, shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect who tried carjacking a woman and shot her Friday night.

The attempted carjacking happened on N. Central Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the victim said she was driving her vehicle when she pulled into the parking lot behind a business located in the 1300-block of N. Central Street. She said while she was sitting in her vehicle, a black truck pulled into the parking lot. According to reports, the truck left and then entered the parking lot again and drove to the victims car. A man exited the passenger side of the truck and approached the woman’s vehicle, displaying a handgun.

The suspect, described as a man in his early 20’s with dreadlocks, pointed the handgun at the victim and tried to open the car door. The suspect was able to open the door. The victim put the car in drive and drove away from the scene. As the victim was driving away, the suspect reportedly fired the handgun several times, striking the victim at least once.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KPD’s Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.